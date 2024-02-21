Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marvel will reportedly retitle the forthcoming Avengers movie following Jonathan Majors’ assault conviction.

Majors, 34, previously played Kang the Conqueror in 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the streaming series Loki.

The next instalment in the multi-billion-dollar grossing Avengers franchise was set to be titled: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

However, last December, Majors was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend. He was convicted on one count of third-degree assault and one count of harassment, but acquitted him of another count of assault and one aggravated harassment count.

In the wake of the conviction, Marvel dropped Majors.

Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has confirmed they are rewriting and will retitle the next Avengers film, which is due to be released in May 2026.

Sources also told the publication that the studio was moving to minimize the character even before Majors’ conviction after Quantumania underperformed at the box office.

Jonathan Majors as Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) (MCU)

It has not yet been announced what the film’s new title will be. The Independent has contacted Marvel for comment.

The news comes during a period of reorganisation for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The studio recently announced the cast for their upcoming reboot of the Fantastic Four, which will bring those characters into the MCU for the first time.

The Last of Us’s Pedro Pascal will star as Reed Richards/Mr Fantastic, The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach has been cast as Ben Grimm/The Thing, Vanessa Kirby will portray Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) will play Johnny Storm/The Human Torch.

Victor von Doom, the franchise’s supervillain, has yet to be cast. Julian McMahon played the antagonist in the 2005 movie.

Based on characters created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, the first movie version featured Ioan Gruffudd as Reed, Michael Chiklis as Ben, Jessica Alba as Sue and Chris Evans as Johnny.

Marvel re-acquired the rights to the Fantastic Four back in 2019 when the company merged with Fox. Fantastic Four is scheduled to release in cinemas on 25 July 2025.

As for Majors, the actor was dropped by his management team when news of the allegations against him first broke, while the US Army pulled a number of advertisements featuring the actor from circulation. He was also reportedly dropped from a forthcoming adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel The Man in My Basement.

Another forthcoming Majors project, Magazine Dreams, has been removed from Walt Disney Studios’ release calendar.

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men’s advice line on 0808 8010 327. Those in the US can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org