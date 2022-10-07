Jump to content

Keanu Reeves names his childhood dream Marvel role

‘John Wick’ star recently released second volume in his debut comic book series ‘Brzrkr’

Inga Parkel
Friday 07 October 2022 07:18
Comments
221006 - Keanu Reeves Reveals His Dream Marvel Role-

Keanu Reeves has named which Marvel role his 10-year-old self would’ve dreamed of playing on the big screen, revealing just how much of a comic book “nerd” he was growing up.

The 58-year-old Canadian actor said it was his combined passion for telling stories and his love for comics that inspired him to create his first-ever comic book series Brzrkr, which debuted its second volume in September.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Reeves credited The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers comic series as his “window” into the alternative scene at age 12.

It wasn’t until later that he said he got into “the man: Ironman, Batman, Superman” and then eventually introduced to the “mindblowing” Akira and Frank Miller’s Wolverine.

When asked who 10-year-old Reeves would’ve wanted to play in a movie, he thought hard before responding: “I think he’d probably want to be Ghost Rider.”

Ghost Rider was originally adapted into a live-action movie in 2007, with Nicholas Cage in the titular role of the vengeful motorcyclist.

However, fans have long dreamt of Reeves taking over as Ghost Rider in any future remake.

In July, the John Wick star also admitted that it would be a “dream” to portray the older version of Batman in a live-action film.

Brzrkr is out now.

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in