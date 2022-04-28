Kevin Feige has said that the next 10 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are being mapped out at an imminent Marvel Studios retreat.

The president of Marvel Studios teased the future of the MCU during an appearance at CinemaCon, which is taking place this week in Las Vegas.

“I’m going back as soon as I get off stage to our first creative retreat in person with the Marvel Studios creative team in three years, and we have a giant board there that takes us through the next decade of MCU movies,” he told the audience, as per Collider.

“And they are different, and they’re unique, and they are special, and they are meant for your theatres.”

While fans are excited over Feige’s comments, there are plenty of blockbusters already on the MCU slate to look forward to.

Forthcoming films include Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania, The Marvels, and Blade.

The studio will additionally continue to expand its Disney Plus output, which includes the second season of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki.

Also on the horizon are shows such as Ms Marvel, She-Hulk, Echo, Ironheart, and Iron Wars.

Next to hit cinemas is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is due out on 6 May, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder, which is slated for a theatrical release on 8 July.