Marvel boss Kevin Feige has teased the possibility of more prequel films in the franchise’s cinematic universe, ahead of the release of Black Widow.

Black Widow, due out next month, focuses on Scarlett Johansson’s Avengers character Natasha Romanoff. Though her character was killed during the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, the film is set earlier in the MCU timeline.

Speaking at a press conference (per SlashFilm), Feige hinted that there could be more prequel instalments further down the line.

“Certainly this film and this story is a particular case for for Natasha,” he said. “But the notion of exploring the past, present, and future of the MCU is certainly in the cards for all of our characters.”

However, he added: “This particular story of this particular cast is very personal, very specific to Natasha.”

On social media, Marvel fans suggested characters who were deserving of a prequel, with Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk one of the more popular suggestions.

A prequel focusing on Avengers villain Thanos was also proposed, as well as a movie centring on the original Guardians of the Galaxy.

“WE NEED A BUCKY SOLO MOVIE!!! PLEASE!!! MAKE IT HAPPEN!!!” wrote one Twitter user, referring to Sebastian Stan’s character, Bucky Barnes (AKA The Winter Soldier).

“I would love it if they did a MCU prequel for Thanos,” wrote someone else.

“A hank pym/janet van dyne prequel would be amazing,” wrote another person, alluding to Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer’s characters from the Ant-Man films.

Black Widow is released in the UK on 7 July 2021.