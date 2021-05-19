Marvel theory teases big Hulk twist in future Avengers film

While Marvel fans wait to see what the future has in store for its Avengers, theorists are predicting that things don’t look so bright for one character in particular.

A prediction doing the rounds is hinting that a future film will re-introduce Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner as arguably the most unbeatable force in the entire galaxy: World Breaker Hulk.

Blockbuster Avengers: Endgame marked the arrival of Professor Hulk – the perfect balance with his human form, Bruce Banner – but, as highlighted by Inverse, Reddit user smileimhigh believes that Banner will surrender control of his body due to the sadness and guilt he feels over the death of Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson).

The Reddit user believes these emotions will combine to create the “vengeful violent version of the super strong World Breaker Hulk”, which was originally predicted for the battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Endgame.

This would essentially make Hulk a villain in future films, which would be a devastating twist as it essentially spells the end for Banner’s human form.

There is no evidence to support this could be where Marvel is planning on taking the character, but this could perhaps form part of his arc in forthcoming Disney Plus TV show She-Hulk, which will introduce Tatiana Maslany’s version of the character.

She-Hulk will debut on the streaming service in 2022.

