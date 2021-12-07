The Matrix Resurrections: Fans ‘can’t wait’ for the film after watching new trailer

‘Excited is not a good enough word,’ one fan wrote

Peony Hirwani
Tuesday 07 December 2021 06:47
The Matrix Resurrections new trailer

Fans can’t contain their excitement after a new trailer of The Matrix Resurrections was released on Monday (6 December).

The new clip looks back at the events of the first 1999 Matrix film and its two sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

The trailer follows the journey of Keanu ReevesNeo and Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity as they fight for each other.

Neo can be seen plugged into the Matrix, where he’s saturated with déjà vu of his past experiences. He is further confronted with moments from the first Matrix film and is thrown back in time.

The film also brings back Lambert Wilson, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Daniel Bernhardt from the original trilogy, and new cast members include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Fans are “over the moon” after watching the new trailer.

“Wow, I thought that first trailer was pretty cool, but this… I’m really getting excited now. It looks like they might have pulled this off,” wrote one fan.

Another person added: “Excited is not a good enough word.”

Director Zach Laws wrote: “I can’t believe we’re about to live in a world where we can actually watch this movie.”

Apart from the new trailer release, a theory has been doing the rounds ever since the unveiling of the film’s previous trailer, and has now been confirmed by Warner Bros Korea.

The theory is centred on the character played by Chopra Jonas, who briefly appears in the trailer reading Alice in Wonderland: Through the Looking Glass by Lewis Carroll.

Many believed that her character could be a grown-up version of the character Sati, who was featured in The Matrix Revolutions.

Sati was also seen in the new trailer, but only for a brief period of time.

The character was a programme that was due to be deleted for not having a defined purpose. However, after her parents made a deal with the Meovingian, she was saved.

The Matrix Resurrections is released on 22 December.

