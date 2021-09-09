A first full-length trailer has been unveiled for The Matrix Resurrections, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

The clip, released on Thursday (9 September), offered a glimpse of what’s to come when the fourth film in the Matrix series comes out later this year.

It opens with Neil Patrick Harris, playing someone who appears to be Neo’s therapist. Neo (Keanu Reeves) tells him he has been having “dreams that weren’t just dreams”.

Neo, it turns out, appears to have forgotten most of what happened to him during the first three films, and seems to be on the verge of a new awakening.

As in the first three instalments, he is seemingly joined on his quest by Trinity, played by Carrie-Anne Moss.

The trailer includes several references to Alice in Wonderland (in the first film, Neo famously embarks on his journey to the truth by following “the white rabbit”, a nod to Lewis Carroll’s tale). It also echoes much of the imagery of the first three instalments.

Fans were delighted by the trailer and its aesthetics.

“I've hyped myself up too much for this,” one person wrote, while someone else tweeted: “I cannot wait.”

Another person shared a gif of Neo in the first Matrix film saying “woah”.

The Matrix Resurrections is scheduled for release on 22 December 2021 in the US and in the UK.