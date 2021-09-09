The first trailer for the long-awaited fourth film in the Matrix franchise, The Matrix Resurrections, has been released online.

Fans were given a first look at several of the core cast, as well as some big hints regarding the film’s storyline.

Alongside returning castmembers Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith, Resurrections also stars Lambert Wilson, Daniel Bernhardt, Neil Patrick Harris and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Here are some of the things we learned from the trailer.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen looks an awful lot like Morpheus...

It has long been known that Laurence Fishburne, who played Morpheus in the original Matrix trilogy, would not be returning for Resurrections.

However, the new trailer included the shocking reveal that his character (or, at least, someone styled to look just like him) will still feature, with Watchmen star Abdul-Mateen seemingly inheriting the famous role.

...While Priyanka Chopra Jonas might be The Oracle

Portrayed in the first and second Matrix films by the late Gloria Foster (and by Mary Alice in Revolutions), The Oracle is a sage-like figure possessed of supernatural foresight.

Going by the new trailer, some fans have concluded that The Oracle will be played in Resurrections by actor and singer Chopra Jonas. Again, while this is still yet to be confirmed, the styling of the character does seem to fit the theory.

Neo is back to his ‘old life’

While the third Matrix film ended with Neo seemingly dead, the Resurrections trailer finds him (unsurprisingly) alive and well.

At the start, we see Neo (Reeves) living under the name John Anderson, the identity used within the Matrix at the start of the original film.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

We see Neo discuss dreams of sacrificing himself for humanity with a psychiatrist (Neil Patrick Harris).

...and doesn’t remember Trinity

The trailer also gives us a look at the returning Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity.

While we do see Neo and Trinity reconnect, they don’t seem to remember one another, or anything of their old lives – but judging by Trinity’s “Have we met?” line, there’s some sort of lingering understanding somewhere.

It’s happening again

Judging by the many overt nods to the original Matrix – including Neo’s name, the presence of a woman with a rabbit tattoo and the notorious red pill/blue bill scene – it seems like Resurrections is going to tie heavily back into the previous entries.

While much of the storyline is still yet to be revealed, the apparent re-casting of key characters with younger actors suggests some kind of soft reboot.

However, we might have to wait until the film is actually released to find out what’s really going on.

The Matrix Resurrections is out in cinemas on 22 December.