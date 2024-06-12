Matt Bomer says offer of lead role in Superman fell through due to his sexuality

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Magic Mike actor Matt Bomer says he signed a three-picture deal to play Superman before the opportunity fell through because of his sexuality.

The 46-year-old made the admission on the Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, as he detailed the casting process for the axed 2003 movie, Flyby.

“It looked like I was the director’s choice for the role. I signed a three-picture deal at Warner Bros,” he said.

When asked if he felt his sexual orientation affected the eventual outcome, Bomer responded, “Yeah, that’s my understanding. That was a time in the industry when something like that could still really be weaponised against you. How, and why, and who [outed me], I don’t know.”

The Boys in the Band star first came out as gay in 2012 when he mentioned his partner and children in an awards speech for the Steve Chase Humanitarian Award. He married publicist Simon Halls in 2014, and the pair share three children conceived via surrogacy.

“I went in on a cattle call for Superman, [which] turned into a one-month audition experience where I was auditioning again and again and again,” he said sharing further details of the lengthy casting process.

At the time Bomer was working on the TV series Guiding Light. He was written out of the show due to the almost certain Superman opportunity at the time.

“On Guiding Light, there was a killer in town, so the executive producer, very kindly, wanted to free me up just in case the [Superman] job came through,” he continued.

Getty Images

“So he said, ‘Hey, you’re going to be the killer. We’re writing you off the show; go with my blessing.’ I basically got fired, but in a generous way.”

Superman: Flyby was originally set to be directed by Star Trek filmmaker JJ Abrams. The movie was pulled in favour of Superman Returns which starred Brandon Routh, and was directed by Bryan Singer and released in 2006.

Bomer was one of an ensemble of gay actors, including his friend Zachary Quinto, starring as the leads in the Netflix film, The Boys in the Band which was adapted for the screen from Mart Crowley’s acclaimed play.