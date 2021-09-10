Matt Damon fans track down star’s secret Instagram account with just 76 followers

Fans of Matt Damon have managed to track down the actor’s secret Instagram account with just 76 followers.

The Bourne Identity star had alluded to the account’s existence in an interview with GQ published earlier this week.

“I have 76 followers and I’ve done 40 posts since 2013,” said Damon – which was all the information people needed to track down the account.

Secret accounts such as this are colloquially referred to as a “finsta”, a contraction and abbreviation of the phrase “fake Instagram”.

Not long after the interview was published, Twitter users shared that they had discovered the account Damon seemed to be referring to.

“I found matt damon’s finsta and honestly it shouldn’t have taken an hour,” tweeted one person, alongside a screenshot of a profile called “odamnmatt” (an anagram of Damon’s name).

As well as having the exact number of posts and followers Damon mentioned in the interview, there were other obvious giveaways pointing to the account’s true owner.

The account is followed by a number of verified celebrities, with Chris Hemsworth and Pedro Pascal numbering among the 76 total followers.

Damon is far from the only celebrity to admit to using a secret social media account, with notable others including Barack Obama and Robert Pattinson.