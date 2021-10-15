Matt Damon stuns fans with photo of red mohawk he wore during lockdown: ‘I looked like a rooster’
Actor compared his look to ‘Taxi Driver’ character Travis Bickle
Matt Damon has shared a photo of himself wearing a red mohawk, taken when the actor was staying in Ireland during lockdown.
The actor revealed that his children had shaved the eye-catching style into his hair when filming on his latest film The Last Duel had been interrupted by the pandemic.
Appearing alongside co-star and co-writer Ben Affleck on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Damon explained: “My wife and I had a few drinks. It was a Friday night, and I’d let the kids dye my hair red. I was their art project, basically. It was clear we weren’t going back to work.
“They decided I needed a mohawk. So they mohawked me.”
Damon compared his look to that of Robert DeNiro’s iconic Taxi Driver protagonist Travis Bickle.
“The hair was actually maroon,” he said, showing the audience a black-and-white photo that his wife had taken of the hairdo. “I looked like a rooster.”
Directed by Ridley Scott, The Last Duel is a medieval epic starring Damon and Affleck, alongside Jodie Comer and Adam Driver.
In a three-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “The Last Duel is perfectly engrossing as a slice of historical intrigue, a clash of iron wills and iron swords, all muddied on the battlefields of medieval France.
“But there’s a tendency here for the film to present basic facts about contemporary gender politics as some earth-shattering revelation.”
The film is out in cinemas now.
