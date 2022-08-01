Matthew McConaughey fans label actor a ‘guru’ for his ‘inspiring’ message about entitlement
‘We can earn things but I don’t think we deserve things,’ actor said
Matthew McConaughey has released a new video message on social media and fans have taken his “inspiring” words about entitlement to heart.
On Twitter and Instagram today (1 August), alongside the caption, “Earn it #soulcash,” the Dallas Buyers Club star, 52, posted a video of himself seated outdoors with a book on his lap while holding a white mug.
“You know I think we gotta really watch how quickly we like to say we deserve something,” McConaughey began.
“I don’t know that we deserve anything. I’ve found that if we think we deserve something and we throw that word out and say ‘no, do we earn it?’
“That becomes measurable,” he explained. “We can earn things, but I don’t think we deserve things.”
“And earning means we’re in the process of helping get what we want,” he added.
“Saying that we deserve it – a lot of times we just lean back and go, ‘well I’m supposed to get mine, I deserve it.’ It’s different than earning it. Earn before you deserve.”
The film star’s words have been met with appreciation and gratefulness from fans.
“Inspiring words from Professor McConaughey,” responded one person.
A second commented: “It’s always lovely when people reach a higher level of understanding.”
Another praised him for being “motivational,” with another adding that he’s “becoming a guru”.
McConaughey’s newest insight comes nearly a month after fans went wild for his 4 July message, insisting that he “run for president”.
