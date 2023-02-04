Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Matthew McConaughey has revealed that he agreed to star in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days after a bizarre prediction from a fortune teller.

The actor, who eventually went on to appear in the 2003 film opposite Kate Hudson, said he was initially unsure whether or not to do another romcom after the success of The Wedding Planner (2001).

“I remember considering whether I was going to do it or not one night while on a walk down Sunset Blvd,” McConaughey recalled, as part of aVanity Fair oral history of the making of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

“Suddenly, this guy comes up out of nowhere to me. He was a fortune teller guru,” McConaughey continued. “He goes, ‘Can I tell you your fortune real quick?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, man. Sure.’”

According to the Intersteller star, the fortune teller then began reeling offer extremely specific advice relating to his new film.

“He immediately goes, ‘There’s a movie you’re considering right now. It’s a romantic comedy. You have to do this or it will be one of the biggest regrets of your life. It is going to be a blast, it is going to be an incredible experience and it is going to make a bunch of money,’” McConaughey claimed.

McConaughey and Hudson in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ (Paramount Pictures)

“I remember thinking, ‘Did the studio hire this guy?’ I laughed at the thought, but I also remember taking a more serious consideration. I think I even accepted the offer the next day.”

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days ended up being a sizable hit for McConaughey and Hudson.

Hudson also spoke out about the possibility of a sequel, saying she was “sure there would be some conflict in there somewhere”.