Maya Rudolph has recalled the humiliating moment she first met George Clooney.

The Bridesmaids star recalled their first encounter, which occurred at her first Oscars ceremony, during an interview with Empire.

Rudolph said she “genuinely lost her mind” after spotting Clooney in the crowd at the Academy Awards and proceeded to approach him as though they were close friends despite never having met.

“The first time I went to the Oscars, when we walked into the theatre, I saw George Clooney in front of me,” she said.

“And I put my arms open wide like I was seeing an old friend, thinking in my mind that I knew him.”

The former Saturday Night Live star continued: “As I’m walking over to hug him, I’m thinking, ‘Wow, I used to work with this guy. It’s so nice to see him!’ And as my arms were coming around his back, I realised I’d never met this person in my life.”

In response, Clooney “welcomed me with open arms and enveloped me”, said Rudolph.

“He got right up, put a big smile on his face and opened his arms,” she said. “I’d never experienced that before. I genuinely lost my mind for a moment. Poor guy.

From the left, Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper, Rose Byrne, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig in a scene from ‘Bridesmaids’ (Rex)

“God bless him, he just welcomed me with open arms and enveloped me. I will forever love him for that. That’s real star quality. I was in a trance.”

