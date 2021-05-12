Seth Rogen has opened up about what happened the first time he tried to talk to Beyoncé back in 2011.

Chatting with E! News’ Daily Pop, the Knocked Up actor talked about how he tried to speak to Beyoncé at the 2011 Grammy Awards, but instead had a run-in with her security team.

“I saw Beyoncé at the Grammys with Gwyneth Paltrow actually and they were together," he said, adding, “I charged over. Instinct took over."

No luck, though. “I was hit so hard by her security guard that I spilled a drink," Rogen said.

“I got what I deserved... I was humiliated and I didn’t get to meet Beyoncé,” he concluded.

Ultimately, Rogen got another chance to meet Beyoncé; in 2019 he voiced Pumbaa in Disney's 2019 live-action remake of The Lion King, which featured Beyoncé playing Nala.

Rogen is currently set to appear in the new Hulu series Pam & Tommy, which tells the story of Pamela Anderson’s marriage to musician Tommy Lee when their sex tape was stolen and publicly leaked in the Nineties.

Rogen has also been promoting his memoir Yearbook, which is out now.

Likewise, Rogen has recently revealed that he has “no plans” to work with frequent collaborator James Franco again, in the wake of resurfaced sexual assault allegations against the actor.