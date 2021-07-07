Megan Fox shocks fans with cryptic comment on ex-husband Brian Austin Green’s Instagram
The pair divorced just seven months ago
Megan Fox has appeared to make a dig at her ex-husband Brian Austin Green on Instagram.
The Jennifer’s Body star responded to a sentimental post Green shared about his new girlfriend, Sharna Burgess.
After posting a photo showing him kissing Burgess, Green wrote: “It’s been a really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with.”
Fox, who filed for divorce from the Desperate Housewives actor in November 2020, replied: “Grateful for Sharna.” She accompanied the comment with a purple heart emoji.
The pair were married for 10 years.
Fox’s comment, which has since been deleted, caused a stir among her fans, with many interpreting it as sarcasm. Earlier this week, Fox called her new boyfriend, the rapper Machine Gun Kelly, her “soulmate”.
Burgess, ignoring Fox’s comment, replied: “There’s no one else I could ever imagine sharing it with. I love you’ with a red heart emoji.”
Fox – who first found mainstream fame in 2007’s Transformers – has previously spoken out against the pervading misogyny that impacted her career.
“I think there has been a pervasive perception of me as a shallow succubus, if that makes any sense, for at least the first decade of my career,” she recently told The Washington Post.
Because of her physical appearance, Fox said: “I was never really established as having been talented.”
