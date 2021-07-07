Megan Fox has appeared to make a dig at her ex-husband Brian Austin Green on Instagram.

The Jennifer’s Body star responded to a sentimental post Green shared about his new girlfriend, Sharna Burgess.

After posting a photo showing him kissing Burgess, Green wrote: “It’s been a really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with.”

Fox, who filed for divorce from the Desperate Housewives actor in November 2020, replied: “Grateful for Sharna.” She accompanied the comment with a purple heart emoji.

The pair were married for 10 years.

Fox’s comment, which has since been deleted, caused a stir among her fans, with many interpreting it as sarcasm. Earlier this week, Fox called her new boyfriend, the rapper Machine Gun Kelly, her “soulmate”.

Megan Fox shocks fans with comment on ex-husband Brian Austin Green’s Instagram (Instagram @commentsbycelebs)

Burgess, ignoring Fox’s comment, replied: “There’s no one else I could ever imagine sharing it with. I love you’ with a red heart emoji.”

Fox – who first found mainstream fame in 2007’s Transformers – has previously spoken out against the pervading misogyny that impacted her career.

“I think there has been a pervasive perception of me as a shallow succubus, if that makes any sense, for at least the first decade of my career,” she recently told The Washington Post.

Because of her physical appearance, Fox said: “I was never really established as having been talented.”