Megan Fox has hit back at people who claim she is in an “age gap relationship” with her boyfriend, rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox is four years older than Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker.

Speaking to InStyle, the Transformers star said: “You want to talk about patriarchy? The fact that he’s four years younger than me, and people want to act like I’m dating a younger man. He’s 31, and I’m 35.

“Granted, he’s lived like he’s 19 his whole life, but he isn’t 19. No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger.”

She continued: “Four years? Go f*** yourself. We would have been in high school together. That’s so ridiculous that women are treated that way.”

Fox has opened up in recent interviews about the misogyny she has faced in the film industry, and claimed the public perception of her as a “shallow succubus” dictated the kind of roles she was offered.

“That started to change more recently as people revisited my interviews, listened to me speak and started to see me in a different way,” she told The Washington Post.

Fox also recently made headlines after appearing to make a dig at her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, in a since-deleted Instagram comment.

The actor posted a seemingly sarcastic reply under a sentimental post shared by Green about his new girlfriend, Sharna Burgess.