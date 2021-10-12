Megan Fox has shared the bizarre story of how she met her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, during which the controversial musician apparently told her, “I am weed.”

The Transformers actor began dating the rapper last year; the couple have publicly attended a number of red carpet events together in recent months.

In a new interview with GQ, the couple, who first worked together on the film Midnight in the Switchgrass, discussed the first time they met a few years previously at a party in Los Angeles.

“This weird thing happened,” Fox said. “We didn’t see each other. I don’t remember [his] face... And I definitely would have remembered his face.

“I just remember this tall, blonde, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, ‘You smell like weed.’ He looked down at me and he was like, ‘I am weed.’ Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb.”

The Jennifer’s Body star continued: “I think we weren’t allowed to see each other yet. We weren’t supposed to run into each other that night, so our souls, our spirit guides, were luring us away from each other, because you literally had no face, like that thing from Spirited Away.

“It is hard to see his face in general, but really he had no face that night.”

She then told Machine Gun Kelly: “Thank God, [because] what torture had I known you were there and I couldn’t get to you. It was better that I didn’t know.”

Fox and MGK’s relationship was skewered once again during this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, with Pete Davidson playing the rapper while Chloe Fineman portrayed Fox in the Kim Kardashion-fronted sketch “The People’s Kourt”.