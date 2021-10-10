Saturday Night Live returned to screens for the second episode in season 47 of the long-running comedy show.

In one of the most talked about moments of the night, host Kim Kardashian played a television judge on a spinoff of US television show,The People’s Court. The spoof, titled, The People’s Kourt as Kourtney Kardashian, saw Kim in character as her sister Kourtney.

Playing her sister led to a moment where an SNL cast member appeared as Kourtney’s real-life boyfriend, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Other moments from the sketch included appearances from Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner playing themselves as they poked fun at real-life events.

The sketch also included appearances from cast members playing Kanye West, Machine Gun Kelly (played by Pete Davidson) and Megan Fox. Another part referenced OJ Simpson when Keenan Thompson played the infamous athlete.

Fans online reacted to the sketch calling it “funny as hell” and “hilarious”. You can see some of the reaction here:

Earlier, Kim Kardashian kicked off the show by delivering a monologue that many viewers on social media were quick to praise, with jokes about OJ Simpson, her family and Kanye West.

Soon after, Kardashian appeared in what fans described as a “hilarious” Aladdin sketch with Pete Davidson and later a star-studded The Bachelorette sketch which included appearances from Chace Crawford, Tyler Cameron, Blake Griffin, Chris Rock, Jesse Williams, John Cena and Amy Schumer.

SNL recently unveiled the cast of its new season, with Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt both leaving the show.

Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, and Kenan Thompson will all be returning along with the rest of the show’s ensemble – Michael Che, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang.

The hosts have been unveiled too with an eclectic line up featuring Owen Wilson – who opened the season – followed by Kardashian, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis.