Megan Fox has said that her eight-year-old son has been bullied online for wearing dresses.

The Transformers star said during an appearance on The Talk in 2019 that her son, whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, “likes to wear dresses sometimes.”

“I send him to a really liberal, hippy school, but even there, here in California, he still has little boys going, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’ or ‘Boys don’t wear pink,’” she said at the time.

In a recent interview with InStyle, Fox said that her eldest child had been criticised online by “mean, awful and cruel people”.

“I don’t want him to ever have to read that s***,” she said, “because he hears it from little kids at his own school who are like, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses.’”

Fox recently made headlines after a comment on her ex-husband’s Instagram was interpreted by fans as a sarcastic dig. However, Green has since insisted that there is no bad blood between the pair.

Elsewhere in the InStyle interview, Fox addressed criticism of the “age gap” in her relationship with her current boyfriend, the rapper Machine Gun Kelly.