Brian Austin Green denies bad blood with ex-wife Megan Fox after cryptic comment shocks fans

Brian Austin Green has denied that his ex-wife Megan Fox has been sending “petty digs”.

The stars announced their split in May last year. The pair were married for 10 years and share three children together.

Fox, who filed for divorce from the Desperate Housewives actor in November 2020, sparked rumours of tension between the pair after she left a comment on Green’s recent Instagram post.

Green shared a photo with his new girlfriend, Sharna Burgess. He accompanied it with the caption: “It’s been a really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with.”

Fox commented: “Grateful for Sharna,” with a purple heart emoji. Many fans interpreted the remark to be a sarcastic dig.

Addressing the rumours now, however, Green has denied any maliciousness behind his ex-wife’s comment.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star wrote on his Instagram stories that he and Fox “get along great”.

“For people that need or want clarification, Megan and I get along great. Neither of us are sending petty digs to each other,” he wrote.

(Comments By Celebs Instagram)

The 47-year-old added: “We both work really hard to get along and co-parent well for our kids. Now, stay safe and spread kindness and love.”

In November last year, Fox hit out at Green after he shared photos of himself celebrating Halloween with their son, Journey.

The Jennifer’s Body star accused Green of using their children “to posture via Instagram” by depicting her as “an absent mother” and himself as “the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year”.

(Getty Images)

“I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram,” wrote Fox.

The actor – who first found fame in the 2007 film Transformers – is now dating Machine Gun Kelly.

She recently responded to criticism over the “age-gap” between them.