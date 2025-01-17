Mel Gibson had the same reaction as everyone to Trump giving him a new Hollywood role

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mel Gibson has admitted that he “was just as surprised” as everyone else when he heard that Donald Trump had named him as one of his “Special Ambassadors” to Hollywood.

The Mad Max star, Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voight were named the three Trump-supporting actors chosen by the president-elect to “bring back Hollywood”, which he called a “great but very troubled place.”

“They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday (16 January).

“These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest,” he added. “It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!”

The positions are not official government positions and, as Hollywood is part of the US, it’s unclear exactly what the three will do as “special ambassadors”. It should be noted that special ambassadors and envoys are typically chosen to respond to troubled hot spots like the Middle East, not California.

Speaking to Variety, the 69-year-old, who has been a vocal supporter of Trump, said that he learnt the news at the same time as everyone else.

“I got the tweet at the same time as all of you and was just as surprised. Nevertheless, I heed the call. My duty as a citizen is to give any help and insight I can. Any chance the position comes with an Ambassador’s residence?” Gibson told the publication.

Mel Gibson ( Getty )

Stallone emerged as a Trump supporter after the election, calling the next president “a mythical character” and his election win a feat that nobody else “in the world could have pulled off”.

Voight – an outspoken Republican and Trump supporter - has previously pushed conspiracy theories and compared Joe Biden to “Satan”.

US film and television production has been hampered in recent years, with setbacks from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Hollywood guild strikes of 2023 and, in the past week, the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

There have recently been discussions as to whether this year’s Oscar ceremony should be cancelled due to the wildfires.

Several celebrities have lost their homes, including socialite Paris Hilton,When Harry Met Sally actor Billy Crystal and The Hills stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt. At least 27 people have died, including former child star Rory Sykes, with the official death toll expected to rise.

An announcement for the Oscars nominations was delayed for a second time and rearranged to take place virtually on 23 January instead. The Academy also cancelled its annual nominees luncheon, and said it would honour frontline workers and support relief efforts.