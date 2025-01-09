All of the Hollywood premieres and events cancelled amid Los Angeles wildfires

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than a dozen Hollywood premieres and awards ceremonies have been cancelled as several uncontrollable and destructive wildfires spread throughout Los Angeles, including Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Pasadena, Altadena and other parts of the city.

Premieres for Amazon MGM Studios’Unstoppable, which stars Jennifer Lopez; Universal’s film Wolf Man starring Julia Garner; and an awards season event for the Golden Globe-winning film Emilia Pérez were all scheduled for Tuesday (7 January) in Los Angeles, and became the first to be cancelled over worsening weather conditions as fast winds were aggravating fire outbreaks.

On Wednesday morning, the number of those evacuated from the Pacific Palisades was at 30,000, but that number has now risen to more than 150,000. The Palisades Fire has been called the most destructive that LA has seen in history – burning more than 15,000 acres, while the Eaton Fire has scorched 10,600 acres.

A new blaze erupted in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday night (8 January), prompting further evacuation orders. In total, at least five people have been killed, countless are hurt and more than 1,000 structures are in ruin as the blazes devastate Southern California.

On Wednesday, red carpets for the Robbie Williams biopic Better Man, the medical drama series The Pitt and crime drama series On Call were all cancelled.

As a result of the wildfires, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended the deadline for Oscar nomination voting by two days. Voting for the members opened on 8 January and was scheduled to end on 12 January. However, with the extension, the deadline is now 14 January. The nominations announcement, which was originally set for 17 January, has been moved to 19 January.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer addressed people affected by the wildfires in an email sent on Wednesday, writing: “So many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you.”

Thursday’s premiere for the Gia Coppola film The Last Showgirl, starring Pamela Anderson as a seasoned showgirl, has been cancelled, as well as a special screening of Bleecker Street’s Love Me and a special presentation of Wicked featuring a conversation with Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish scheduled for Thursday.

open image in gallery The front gate of a burning home after a wildfire spread across the Pacific Palisades in California ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Critics Choice Awards, the annual star-studded ceremony honouring the best in cinema, which was scheduled to take place in Santa Monica on Sunday, has been pushed back by two weeks to 26 January.

Friday’s AFI Awards, a starry industry luncheon honouring the 10 best movies and TV shows of the year, Saturday’s Bafta Tea Party in Beverly Hills, and The AARP Movies for Grownups Awards have all been postponed.

The fires have forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents, including more than 60,000 in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood. More than 450,000 people are without power throughout the region, according to PowerOutage.us. Homes have been destroyed across the LA area, including those owned by several celebrities.

open image in gallery Flames from the Palisades Fire burn a building on Sunset Boulevard ( Getty )

Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal and The Hills stars Spencer and Heidi Pratt have been among the celebrities who have lost homes in the deadly wildfires.

When Harry Met Sally star Crystal said in a statement that he and his wife, Janice, were “heartbroken” by the loss of their Pacific Palisades home where they had lived in since 1979.

Crystal said in a statement: "We raised our children and grandchildren here.

open image in gallery Paris Hilton is among the celebrities who have lost homes to the LA wildfires ( Getty Images for MTV )

“Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away.

“We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this.”

Hilton said she had lost her home in Malibu, writing on Instagram: “Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience.”

“This home is where we built so many precious memories... My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires.”