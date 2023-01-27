Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mia Goth has weighed in on the debate about the Oscars not giving horror films serious consideration when deciding nominees.

The actor is one of the leading stars in Pearl, a prequel film to X, a slasher flick about the cast and crew of an adult film trying to evade murder by their elderly hosts.

Considered an homage to 1970s horror cinema, Pearl has received high praise from critics and audiences.

However, the Ti West-directed picture was shut out of the Academy Awards conversation when the nominees were announced earlier this week.

Entertainment journalist Jake Hamilton addressed this during an interview with Goth and Alexander Skarsgård, who both star in the forthcoming film Infinity Pool.

After saying that Goth’s performance in Pearl was deserving of an Academy Award nomination, Hamilton asked her thoughts on why horror “masterpieces” have been largely under-rewarded over the years.

“I think that it’s very political,” her response began.

“It’s not entirely based on the quality of a project per se. There’s a lot going on there and a lot of cooks in the kitchen when it comes to nominations, and categories that are recognised.

“Maybe I shouldn’t say that, but I think that’s true,” she continued. “I think a lot of people know that. I don’t know why.”

Mia Goth in ‘Pearl’ (Universal Pictures)

Goth, 29, then added her belief that doing something different would only help the Academy Awards to increase their relevance with a broader selection of viewers.

“A change is necessary,” she said. “A shift should take place. If they wanted to engage with the wider public, I think [including horror films in their nominations] would be of benefit, really.”

Though Pearl was released in US cinemas in September 2022, it will not receive a theatrical release in the UK until 17 March – six months later, much to the dismay of eager fans.

You can find the full list of nominees for the 2023 Oscars here.