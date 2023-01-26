Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeremy Vine snorted with laughter after political commentator Marina Purkiss took a dig at the Conservative Party in front of a disapproving Ann Widdecombe.

During Thursday (26 January) morning’s episode of Vine’s Channel 5 show, the presenter was joined by his panellists to discuss a study by Samsung claiming that more than three million pensioners play video games every day.

Former Tory minister Widdecombe, 75, was among the guests and sat down to play a game of Mario Kart, which she did not enjoy.

Vine asked Purkiss, a podcaster and regular panellist on the show, what she thought, to which she responded: “There are probably better games for you, Ann.

“For example, I used to love Grand Theft Auto. It tells you how to prosper in a criminal world, like being in the Tory party. You’d love it.”

Vine stifled laughter, telling Purkiss: “There we are. It’s always gotta happen. Let’s not ruin the mood.” Widdecombe, meanwhile, shook her head disapprovingly.

Purkiss shared the clip on Twitter, writing: “Don’t think Ann Widdecombe enjoyed me telling her what video game she might like…”

According to Samsung’s study, one fifth of over-65s started playing video games for the first time in lockdown due to boredom.

Some 44 per cent took up the hobby to “keep their mind sharp”, while a fifth did it to to keep up with their ­grandchildren, often by playing multi-player games.

The study surveyed 2,000 over-65s, finding that eight per cent aged 80 and over played games daily.

One of the participants was 73-year-old Lawrence Groom, who said he played games with his grandchildren, aged 12 and 14.

“I started by playing chess with the older one, but the younger one got me into Fortnite and I was blown away,” he said. “I’ve never played anything like it! I’ve even tried Grand Theft Auto. It is a bit violent but it’s great fun driving around and running people over!”