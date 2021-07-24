Michael B Jordan is reportedly developing a limited series based around a Black incarnation of Superman.

The Black Panther star previously discussed rumours that he would be playing Superman in a forthcoming film directed by JJ Abrams, describing them as “flattering”.

However, a new report in Collider claims that Jordan and his production company Outlier Society are developing a limited series for HBO Max based on the comic book character Val-Zod, who becomes an alternate version of Superman.

It is claimed that the project, which is separate to Abrams’ film, could potentially feature Jordan in the lead role, but is currently still at an early stage of development with a writer only just being hired.

Abrams’ film is also expected to cast a Black actor in the lead role, though the film will focus on the familiar Superman figure of Kal-El/Clark Kent, rather than Val-Zod.

The Independent has reached out to Jordan’s representatives for comment.

The rumoured series is one of several high-profile projects that Jordan has been linked with.

It has been suggested that Jordan could return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, despite his character, Erik Killmonger, being killed at the end of Black Panther.