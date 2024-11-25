Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir Michael Caine has divided opinion after sharing a petition calling for a new general election.

The 91-year-old British actor, whose film credits include Get Carter, Alfie and The Italian Job, linked to the petition set up by those disillusioned by Keir Starmer’s first four months as prime minister.

Despite the futile nature of the petition, Caine threw his backing behind the idea by sharing a link to the petition on X/Twitter.

The synopsis for the petition reads: “I would like there to be another General Election. I believe the current Labour Government have gone back on the promises they laid out in the lead up to the last election.”

Labour won a landslide victory in the general election back in July after a campaign that saw Starmer promise voters change. He said he would give Britain “the sunlight of hope” it needed after 14 years of turmoil under the Conservatives.

However, Starmer has recently faced criticism for his decision to scrap winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners – something that has seen him warned that “elderly people are literally going to die”.

In July, when the news was first announced by Rachel Reeves, the government’s official analysis showed that the means testing of winter fuel payments will drive 100,000 additional pensioners into poverty by 2026.

It will strip the payments, worth up to £300, from around 10 million pensioners, driving 50,000 more into relative poverty next year, followed by another 50,000 in the following years.

Caine’s sharing of the petition has led to a divisive response from his followers. While others who are frustrated with Labour after the party’s victory concurred with his belief, many noted not only the futility of sharing such a petition, but the fact that Caine has often voted Conservative in the past.

At the time of writing, the petition has amassed more than two million signatures.

open image in gallery Michael Caine has shared a petition calling for another general election in the wake of Labour’s victory ( X/Twitter )

Caine, who was a supporter of Brexit and maintained his position despite issues surrounding the UK’s supply chain, said of former PM Boris Johnson: “Oh, I supported him. I thought he was great. But now I’m very disappointed in him. He made a big mistake there, going to Marbella. Let’s see if when he comes back he can settle it all. Otherwise we might have a socialist government.”

In 2019, Caine reiterated his belief that Brexit was a good decision.

The actor stated that he thinks it’s important for the UK to be in charge of their own future even if it means being poorer.

Speaking on the Today show, he said: “People say ‘Oh, you’ll be poor, you’ll be this, you’ll be that’. I say I’d rather be a poor master of my fate than having someone I don’t know making me rich by running it.”

The actor claimed that fears of a no-deal Brexit were a result of scare tactics.

open image in gallery Sir Michael Caine has often voted Conservative in the past ( Getty Images )

“What I see is I’m being ruled by people I don’t know, who no one elected, and I think of that as fascist,“ he said, adding: ”In the long run, though, it’ll come around.”

Starmer told BBC Radio Lincolnshire in response to the winter fuel payment furore: “At the moment, until we bring in the changes, the allowance is paid to everyone, irrespective of whether they need it or not.

“A lot of pensioners will say ‘I don’t actually need it’, and I had to answer what difficult decisions we can make to ensure we use our money most effectively.”

He also urged those eligible for pension credits to ensure they take them up.