Michael Cera explains brilliant reason he wasn’t in the Barbie group chat

Despite starring in the new Barbie movie, Michael Cera is not part of the film’s group chat on WhatsApp. Why? Because, in a lifestyle choice that would make Barbie herself proud: he’s got an old school flip phone.

The Canadian actor, 35, stars in Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming film inspired by the popular Mattell doll alongside Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell and Emma Mackey.

Speaking to People about his absence from the group chat, Cera explained: “I don’t have an iPhone myself. I have a flip phone.”

He added that even if he did have a smart phone, he might not be in the chat anyway, because his character Allan “is sort of in his own little world”.

Allan is a real doll in the Barbie lineup and was first introduced by Mattel in 1964. In the Barbie novels, the doll started out as “Ken’s Buddy” and was romantically linked to Margaret “Midge” Hadley, Barbie’s best friend.

“Greta’s gift for me when I arrived [on set] was a picture disc of NSYNC’s No Strings Attached, which felt like somehow a real guiding light in the backstory of this character,” said Cera.

Cera is best known for his awkward, quirky characters, from George Michael Bluth in the sitcom Arrested Development to Evan in the movie Superbad.

Barbie had its premiere in LA on Sunday night (9 July). Early reactions have singled out Gosling as a “scene-stealer” deserving of an Oscar.

ComicBook.com writer Jamie Jirak tweeted that it is her “favourite film of the year”, adding: “Greta Gerwig somehow exceeded my expectations. She tackles the positives and negatives of Barbie so beautifully. Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination, I’m dead serious!”

Gosling at the ‘Barbie’ premiere (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the film has been banned in Vietnam over a doodled world map appearing to include the “nine dash line”.

The line is a representation of China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea, which Vietnam says violates its sovereignty.

Robbie and Gosling joined their co-stars on the pink carpet at the Barbie world premiere. Read about all the best looks from the event here, including Robbie’s black embellished rhinestone Schiaparelli strapless dress with a nylon net flounce at the bottom.

Barbie, which follows Barbie and Ken as they go on an adventure to the real world to live among humans, is due for release in the UK on 21 July.