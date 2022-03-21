Michael Douglas marked the 30th anniversary ofBasic Instinctover the weekend with a post on Instagram.

The 1992 erotic thriller starred Douglas as a detective who becomes involved with the prime suspect of his murder investigation, played by Sharon Stone.

Sharing the Basic Instinct poster, Douglas, 77, wrote: “What a ride that one was and a little controversy along the way.

“Kudos to #PaulVerhoeven, @sharonstone and @jeannetripplehorn! Very fond memories!”

Stone, 64, meanwhile, shared a still from the film, writing: “This weekend is Basic Instinct’s 30th Anniversary. Thank you to @michaelkirkdouglas #PaulVerhoeven @studiocanal for all the great memories.”

Basic Instinct has been the subject of controversy over the years, particularly over the scene that sees Stone and crossing and uncrossing her legs in a room full of men during an interrogation.

Stone has claimed she was tricked into showing her bare crotch during filming, and that she “slapped” director Verhoeven across the face when she saw that it was in shot in a preview screening.

Verhoeven has maintained that “Sharon is lying” about being misled as to how revealing the scene would be. “Any actress knows what she’s going to see if you ask her to take off her underwear and point there with the camera,” he told Icon in 2017.