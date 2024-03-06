Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon has left the entirety of his fortune to his wife of 61 years, Lady Anne Gambon.

The 82-year-old, who was most loved for his role as Dumbledore in the hit movies based on the novels by JK Rowling, passed away in September last year after a bout of pneumonia.

After his will was published on Tuesday (5 March), it was revealed that his long-term girlfriend, Philipa Hart, had been left nothing, in the three-page document seen by the Daily Mail.

Hart, who is a set designer, met Gambon during filming for Longitude in 2000. They have two teenage children together: Tom, 17 and William, 15.

The actor famously split his time between his wife Lady Gambon and his long-term girlfriend Hart for two decades.

The Layer Cake star drew up his will in 2016 and listed his wife, and their 60-year-old son Fergus, as executors for the document.

He had made arrangements for the entirety of his £1,465,882 fortune to be left to his son Fergus, in the event that his wife died before him.

His children with Hart received £10,000 each and a trophy according to the will. Both were left a silver heart Variety Club of Great Britain stage actor award, the eldest was left with one awarded in 1987 while the youngest received a trophy awarded in 2000.

Hart appears to have been left nothing in the will.

Gambon’s death was announced by his wife, Lady Anne, and son Fergus via his publicist in September last year.

Sir Michael Gambon passed away in September last year (Getty)

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” they said.

“Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife, Anne, and son, Fergus, at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

The legendary star of stage and screen, received three Olivier Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards and four Baftas in his lifetime.

Over a six-decade career, Gambon became a household name starring in the BBC series The Singing Detective but also played crime kingpin Eddie Temple in Noughties thriller, Layer Cake.

To younger audiences, however, he will be remembered as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films. He took over the role in 2004’s Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, two years after the death of Richard Harris.