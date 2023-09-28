Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Actor Sir Michael Gambon has died peacefully in hospital aged 82, according to his family.

The legendary star of stage and screen – who over a stellar six-decade career received three Olivier Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and four BAFTA Awards – was best known to younger audiences as Hogwarts headmaster Dumbledore in the Harry Potter series.

Sir Michael, who in 1999 was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for services to drama, died with his wife and son by his side in Essex following a bout of pneumonia.

After beginning his acting career in 1960, he was one of the original members of the Royal National Theatre, alongside Laurence Olivier.

He also played French detective Jules Maigret in the ITV series Maigret, as well as starring in the BBC series The Singing Detective, and crime kingpin Eddie Temple in the noughties thriller Layer Cake.

A statement on behalf of his wife Lady Gambon and son Fergus Gambon, issued by publicist Clair Dobbs, said: “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.

“Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82.

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

More follows....