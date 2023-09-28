Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bonnie Wright has announced the birth of her first child, sharing the baby’s name and first photo with her social media followers.

The 32-year-old actor is best known for playing Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter film series, which concluded in 2012.

In April, she and her husband Andrew Lococo told fans that they were expecting their first child together.

On Wednesday (27 September), Wright shared that she’d given birth at home last week, along with a photo of the newborn asleep under a blanket.

“Say hello to Elio Ocean Wright Lococo, born at home on Tuesday 19th September,” Wright’s caption began.

“We’re all healthy and happy. Andrew and I are so in love with our sun,” she wrote, adding a sun emoji.

She continued her caption by praising the doula, midwives, doctor and other maternity professionals for their “amazing” work.

“So grateful for our birth team that have held our hands throughout and made the journey so joyous and expanding,” Wright continued. “Birth is the wildest experience!”

The actor and writer concluded her caption with a short tribute to Lococo.

“Lastly thanks to Andrew my rock throughout birth quite literally as I squeezed onto you so tight and you never wavered. Elio has the most tender loving papa.”

In response to the post, many fans and friends of the film star shared warm wishes in the comment section.

Evanna Lynch, who played quirky Hogwarts student Luna Lovegood in four Harry Potter films, is one notable figure to have left a congratulatory message – and pointed out an unexpected link to the wizarding franchise.

“Awwww congratulations Bonnie and Andrew!!! Welcome to Earth, Elio Ocean!!! ps. Hermione’s birthday twin, I’m sure you’ve been told!!” the Irish actor wrote.

Others were quick to make references to the film series, with several naming the birth as the arrival of “another Weasley”.

Bonnie Wright and Andrew Lococo (Instagram / Bonnie Wright)

In August, Wright posted photos and video from her and Lococo’s “baby moon” in Laguna Beach, California, as they celebrated their “last quiet holiday as just two”.

The couple married on 19 March 2022, a day that Wright has since described as “the best day of my life”.

In an interview with Brides magazine earlier this year, she spoke about how her passion for sustainability was reflected in their choices for the ceremony, as well as in her vintage, century-old wedding dress.

“The dress didn’t have the original underdress with it as it had likely perished – it being 100 years old!” she explained. “So when I was first trying it on, it was completely see-through. It was quite funny having to imagine the underdress we would end up making for it.”