Michael J Fox recreates Back to the Future scenes ahead of 40th anniversary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael J Fox has stunned fans after recreating two iconic scenes from the cult classic, Back to the Future.

The film, first released in 1985, stars Addams Family actor Christopher Lloyd, Howard the Duck star Lea Thompson, Willard’s Crispin Glover and High Strung actor Thomas F Wilson. It follows Fox’s Marty McFly as he is sent back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean built by eccentric scientist Doc Brown (Lloyd).

However, he inadvertently stops his parents from falling in love and erasing his own existence, so he’s tasked with reuniting the pair so that he can go back to his normal life in the future.

Back to the Future celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, and as part of the celebration, Fox, Lloyd, Thompson and Glover reunited at the Fan Expo New Orleans on Saturday (11 January) for a special panel.

They were joined by Eighties musician Huey Lewis, who has a cameo in the original film as a teacher who tells Fox’s McFly that his rendition of “Power of Love” is “just too darn loud” for the school’s Battle of the Bands contest.

On Sunday (12 January) Lewis joined Fox as he recreated the moment with a megaphone in Fox’s face.

Meanwhile, on Saturday (11 January), Fox recreated a scene with actor James Tolkan who plays the strict and scolding principal Stanford S Strickland. The stars reprised the moment when Strickland tells McFly off for being a slacker.

open image in gallery Film became a cult classic after being released in 1985 ( © 1985 Universal City Studios, Inc. All Rights Reserved. )

“Slackers never change and Mr. Strickland will be sure to remind you,” a caption to the post on the Expo’s Instagram page read.

“Michael J. Fox and James Tolkan reunited at #FANEXPONewOrleans2025 today and it was just like old times.”

open image in gallery Huey Lewis tells off Michael J Fox in a recreation of the iconic scene ( Deloreanrental.com )

“Man. Kids don’t understand how epic this photo is,” wrote one fan.

“’Why even bother McFly, you’re too much like your old man! No McFly...ever amounted to anything in the history of HILL VALLEY!!!!’” quoted another with iconic lines from the movie.

“Thank you, Mr Fox made this 80’s kid day!” commented another.

When it was released, the film received critical acclaim as well as commercial success. It won Academy Awards for Best Sound Editing, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Sound Mixing in 1986.