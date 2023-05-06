Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michael J Fox said he “can’t even remember” dating The Bangles singer Susanna Hoffs.

Fox, 61, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 at the age of 29, the symptoms of which include memory loss.

The actor is currently promoting his forthcoming AppleTV+ documentary, STILL, about his life and illness, directed by Oscar-winner Davis Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth).

Around 1985, Fox was one of the biggest stars in the world thanks to back-to-back hits like Family Ties, Back to the Future and Teen Wolf.

“When I look at that period in the [documentary] it just seems crazy,” Fox told The Times in a new interview.

“Look at all the girls I dated. Some of them I can’t even remember. Hahaha. I mean, I dated Susanna Hoffs from the Bangles, and I can’t even remember it. But that’s just an example. Stuff like that happened all the time,” he said.

Fox and Hoffs dated briefly in 1986. Hoffs went on to marry the filmmaker Jay Roach (Austin Powers) in 1993.

Michael J Fox and Susanna Hoff (Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, Fox admitted that living with Parkinson’s was getting harder. “I don’t want to get the violins out. I’ve broken my hand, my elbow, my humerus, my other humerus, my shoulder, my face and some other s*** too,” he said.

“And all that stuff is amplified by the electricity of the tremors. So, yes, it hurts a lot. But what you learn is that nobody gives a s***. It’s just life. It doesn’t matter. You suck it up and you move on. And there might be a story to tell in it. But only that. There’s no chit that you can present to a window for a refund.”

Fox revealed his diagnosis in 1998 and announced he was entering a “second retirement” in 2020.

His eponymous charity foundation recently celebrated $1.5bn (£1.2bn) worth of Parkinson’s disease research programs.

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie is in cinemas and on AppleTV+ from 12 May.