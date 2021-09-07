A moving post by Michael K Williams expressing his feelings on life and legacy has resurfaced online in the wake of his death.

Days after American NBA superstar Kobe Bryant was killed in a tragic helicopter crash on 26 January, the Boardwalk Empire actor wrote about love, loss and legacy on Instagram.

Coming to terms with the death of influential figures in his life like his “first love and first heartbreak” and the realisation he might not have too much time left with his 93-year-old mother, The Wire actor wrote: “It all has me wondering, how will I go? Will I die alone? How will I be remembered and what will be my legacy?”

Williams continued: “I may not have known every nook and cranny of Kobe’s career but the two things I did learn from watching him is that we are not what we do for [a] living and that focus, hard work and dedication are the seeds of success.”

In the post, Williams said he was “tired of wasting time worrying” about other people’s opinions and was committed to pursuing a “purpose driven life” — like Bryant’s.

The Emmy Award nominee was found dead at his house in New York on 6 September at around 2pm local time. He was 54. Police indicated Williams was found in the dining room by his nephew.

A representative for Williams confirmed the news of the actor’s death on Monday and requested privacy for his family as they come to terms with “this insurmountable loss”.