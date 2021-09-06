Michael K Williams, star of HBO series The Wire and Boardwalk Empire, has been found dead in his New York apartment, aged 54.

According to the New York Post, the actor was found by law enforcement Monday afternoon (6 September). Drug paraphernalia was also found, indicating a possible overdose, the newspaper reported.

They also indicate that Williams was found by his nephew in the dining room of the apartment.

A police source allegedly told the newspaper that “no foul play” was indicated.

Additionally, the newspaper reports that the body was found at around 2pm and the actor was pronounced dead at 2:12pm.

A representative of Williams confirmed his passing to The Hollywood Reporter and they said that it was “with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss”.

Williams rose to fame on HBO’s The Wire, playing fearsome stick-up man, Omar Little. Barack Obama once called Little his “favourite character” and “the toughest, baddest guy on the show”.

His break in the entertainment industry came through his work as a dancer, where he worked and toured with the likes of Madonna, Tupac and George Michael.

A four-time Emmy-nominated actor, Williams also had parts in The Night Of, When They See Us and Lovecraft County.

Williams also appeared in a number of acclaimed films including Inherent Vice, 12 Years a Slave and The Road.

No cause of death has yet been revealed.