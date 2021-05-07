The Wire actor Chris Clanton feared he would die like his character after being shot last week

The Wire actor Chris Clanton has said he feared he would die like his character after being shot last week.

Clanton – who was known for playing Savino Bratton on HBO’s hit crime series – was injured last Thursday (29 May) when he was shot on Eierman Avenue in north east Baltimore.

Speaking to Fox 5 News Baltimore, as reported by The New York Post, the actor recalled that “a shot went out and before I knew it I was blown up against a car”.

The bullet pierced his ear with fragments becoming lodged in his head, Clanton told the news outlet.

The actor’s character Savino was a recurring role in season five of the David Simon show. Savino was later shot by Omar Little (played by Michael K Williams) on the streets of Baltimore in an act of retaliation.

According to Fox 5 News, police are investigating the shooting. Clanton has said that he does not believe he was the intended target.

“I’m pissed. I’m pissed because it’s uncalled for,” he said. “My son was not far from this incident. He was in the vicinity. Luckily, he didn’t see what happened.”