Michael Madsen, star of Quentin Tarantino films Reservoir Dogs and The Hateful Eight, was arrested on Wednesday night (23 February) at his Malibu home for trespassing.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, he was arrested shortly after 9pm.

Police told US media that a local property owner attempted to make a citizen’s arrest and phoned authorities on Wednesday evening.

Authorities reportedly responded to a “call for service” where they were told that the owner of the property wanted to press charges against the actor, 64.

Madsen was arrested and escorted to a local hospital before being transferred to the police station.

He was given a $500 citation for a misdemeanour and released shortly before 7am on Thursday.

Madsen’s arrest comes a month after his 26-year-old son Hudson died by suicide.

The actor recently spoke to the LA Times about his son’s death, saying: “I am in shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago, said he was happy – my last text from him was, ‘I love you dad.’

“I didn’t see any signs of depression. It’s so tragic and sad. I’m just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened.”

Michael Madsen with sons Hudson and Max in 2007 (Picture Perfect/Shutterstock)

According to Hudson Madsen’s social media, the 26-year-old was living in Wahiawa, Hawaii, with his wife Carlie. Pictures posted by Hudson indicate that he had served in the US army and was posted in Afghanistan for a period of time.

Madsen has asked for a full investigation into his son’s death by the military. He said he believes “that officers and rank and file were shaming” his son for needing therapy and that prevented him from getting help for mental health issues that he had been bottling up.

Hudson is the son of Madsen and actor DeAnna Madsen. The couple share two other children, Calvin, 25 and Luke, 16.

Tarantino, a frequent collaborator and long-time friend of Madsen’s, is reportedly Hudson’s godfather. Madsen and Tarantino have worked together several times, including on the films Reservoir Dogs and The Hateful Eight, as well as the Kill Bill franchise.

Aside from Madsen’s projects with Oscar winner Tarantino, the actor has also won acclaim for his performances in Thelma and Louise and Donnie Brasco.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.