Michelle Trachtenberg dead: Ice Princess and Gossip Girl actress was 39

Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg has died, according to reports. She was 39.

The New York-born actor, who also starred in Buffy The Vampire Slayer and the 2005 movie Ice Princess, was found dead in her New York City apartment by her mother, per the New York Post.

Her body was found at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday at One Columbus Place, a 51-story luxury apartment complex on Central Park South.

The NYPD later confirmed Trachtenberg was found “unconscious and unresponsive” by police and pronounced dead by EMS workers.

Her cause of death has not been released, but police are not investigating it as suspicious.

According to the Post, she recently underwent a liver transplant.

Trachtenberg was born in New York City on October 11, 1985. She made her first television appearance at the age of just three, appearing in a commercial for Wisk detergent. She would go on to star in over 100 commercials as a child actor.

At the age of six, Trachtenberg landed her first appearance in a 1991 episode of Law & Order. At the age of nine, she won her first credited role as Nona Mecklenberg on the Nickelodeon series The Adventures of Pete & Pete, a part she would play from 1994 until 1996.

In 2000 she secured a break-out roles as Dawn Summers in the hit series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She remained in the role until the show ended in 2003.

She played the lead role in Disney’s 2005 comedy sports drama film Ice Princess as Casey Carlyle, a science whiz torn between a future in academia and her dream of becoming a professional figure skater.

Perhaps Trachtenberg’s most well-known role was as antagonist Georgina Sparks on the CW TV show Gossip Girl, which ran from 2007 to 2012.

Concerns about the actor’s wellbeing had been raised by fans previously, after a series of photos on her Instagram page prompted some to speculate on her apparent weight-loss and somewhat gaunt appearance.

However, last January she responded to fan concerns saying she was “happy and healthy” and had never had plastic surgery.

In 2021, Trachtenberg made allegations about Buffy creator and director Joss Whedon, claiming he was physically abusive during filming and that there was a “rule” in place prohibiting him from being alone in a room with her on set.