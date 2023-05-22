Michelle Yeoh shuts down speculation about Everything Everywhere All at Once sequel

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michelle Yeoh has poured cold water on the possibility of a seqeul to Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The hit sci-fi film swept the Academy Awards earlier this year, resulting in seven wins, including for Best Picture and Best Actress for Yeoh.

Some fans of the film, in which Yeoh stars as a laundromatte owner who learns the ability to travel across a “multiverse” of parallel realities, have called for a potential sequel to be made.

However, Yeoh said in a new interview that a sequel was not going to happen.

“There’s no sequel,” Yeoh said, in a talk with Variety at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. “We would just be doing the same thing.”

Everything Everywhere All at Once was directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known collectively as the Daniels. The filmmakers won the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscars for their work on the movie, while Yeoh’s co-stars, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis, took home trophies in the Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress categories, respectively.

Elsewhere in the interview, Yeoh said that she is currently being offered more different types of roles than ever before in her career.

“The best thing that has happened is I receive a script that doesn’t describe the character as a Chinese or Asian-looking person,” she said.

“We are actors. We are supposed to act. We are supposed to step into roles that are given to us and do our job as best we can. That, for me, is the biggest step forward.”

With her Oscar win, Yeoh made history as the first Asian star to take home the prize for Best Actress.