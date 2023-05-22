✕ Close Watch Phillip Schofield's final sign off from This Morning

Phillip Schofield reportedly travelled to Cornwall to visit his mother after deciding to step away from ITV’s This Morning on Saturday.

The 61-year-old presenter’s departure comes amid reports of a rift between him and his co-star Holly Willoughby, and after his brother, Timothy Schofield, was sentenced to 12 years in jail on Friday, after being convicted of child sex offences.

Soon after the announcement of his departure, Willoughby thanked her former colleague for “all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour.” She added: “The sofa won’t feel the same without him."

Schofield, 61, will not return to co-host the morning talk show with last Thursday’s show being his last.

Willoughby will remain on the show and will “co-present with members of the This Morning family”, ITV said. However, Metro.co.uk reports that the broadcaster said she will take a break during the half-term, returning on Monday 5 June.

Meanwhile, ITV star Amanda Holden appeared to take a swipe at Schofield’s exit on Instagram just moments after he announced his departure.