Phillip Schofield quits This Morning – live: Presenter surfaces in Cornwall as ITV reveals Monday hosts
‘This Morning’ star quits with ‘immediate effect’ after presenting final show on Thursday
Phillip Schofield reportedly travelled to Cornwall to visit his mother after deciding to step away from ITV’s This Morning on Saturday.
The 61-year-old presenter’s departure comes amid reports of a rift between him and his co-star Holly Willoughby, and after his brother, Timothy Schofield, was sentenced to 12 years in jail on Friday, after being convicted of child sex offences.
Soon after the announcement of his departure, Willoughby thanked her former colleague for “all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour.” She added: “The sofa won’t feel the same without him."
Schofield, 61, will not return to co-host the morning talk show with last Thursday’s show being his last.
Willoughby will remain on the show and will “co-present with members of the This Morning family”, ITV said. However, Metro.co.uk reports that the broadcaster said she will take a break during the half-term, returning on Monday 5 June.
Meanwhile, ITV star Amanda Holden appeared to take a swipe at Schofield’s exit on Instagram just moments after he announced his departure.
Holly Willoughby issues statement thanking outgoing co-star
Holly Willoughby has thanked her outgoing co-star for “13 great years presenting” after he announced he was leaving This Morning show with immediate effect following a reported feud between the pair.
In a short statement after Mr Schofield announced his departure, Ms Willoughby thanked her former colleague for “all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour.”
She added: “The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”
Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary to host This Morning on Monday after Phillip Schofield departure
ITV has announced that Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will step in to host This Morning on Monday (22 May) following the departure of Phillip Schofield.
ITV announces This Morning hosts on Monday after Phillip Schofield departure
Presenters for the rest of the week have yet to be announced
Eamonn Holmes launches ruthless tirade against Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby
ICYMI: Eamonn Holmes slammed his former This Morning colleagues Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in a blistering tirade on GB News on Monday (15 May).
Eamonn Holmes launches ruthless attack on Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby
‘The public surely have sussed that there’s no chemistry,’ Holmes said
What has Phillip Schofield said about his brother’s child sex offences?
The paedophile brother of This Morning host Phillip Schofield has been jailed over child sex offences.
Timothy Schofield, 54, was convicted of 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019, including two of sexual activity with a child, after a trial at Exeter Crown Court.
Phillip has spoken out several times since the guilty verdict in April, publicly denouncing his sibling’s actions and even insisting he “no longer” has a brother.
What has Phillip Schofield said about his brother’s child sex offences?
Timothy Schofield was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Friday
The other Schofield story that’s been going on around the time of the This Morning drama...
Timothy Schofield, the presenter’s brother, has been jailed for child sex offenses. Schofield gave testimony at his brother’s trial, and issued a statement on social media “disowning” him.
Phillip Schofield’s paedophile brother jailed for child sex offences
Timothy Schofield is jailed after being found guilty of 11 sexual offences involving a child
A bit of background...
Here’s a full timeline of Schofield and Willoughby’s This Morning “fall-out”
What we know about the Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby ‘fall-out’
A timeline of the duo’s ups and downs as Schofield announces he is leaving ‘This Morning’ with ‘immediate effect’
Ulrika weighing in earlier this week...
Ulrika Jonsson says Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby’s ‘feud’ is ‘war of egos’
Jonsson described daytime TV as ‘a lively, narcissistic melting pot of ego, vanity, hierarchy and domination’
When you’ve got other celebrities poking fun at you on live TV, it’s probably a sign that the end might be coming...
Jack Whitehall shocks Chris Ramsey with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby joke
‘What? Oh, come on!’ Whitehall said as the audience gasped
Lots of people on social media bringing up the political shadings of Willoughby and Schofield’s This Morning tenure.
This photo of the pair with ex-PM Boris Johnson is getting shared a lot...
In case you missed it: a fuller write-up of the story of Schofield’s departure.
Phillip Schofield quits This Morning after ‘fall-out’ with Holly Willoughby
Presenter hosted his last show on Thursday