Anora star Mikey Madison has sparked a debate online for her comments about not using an intimacy coordinator when making the film.

The film, by director Sean Baker is being tipped for Oscar glory, after being nominated for five Golden Globes earlier this month.

In the build-up to award seasons, Variety have released their latest “Actors on Actors” series, which see two leading stars interview each other about their films and how they approach acting.

For her video, Madison sat down with Baywatch legend, Pamela Anderson, who is also being tipped for awards for her role in The Last Showgirl.

Madison plays a pole dancer and sex worker in Anora, admitting: “I did this stripper boot camp where I was taught how to give lap dances, how to twerk.”

Anderson then asked Madison if she and the rest of the cast worked with an intimacy coordinator while filming sex scenes, adding that it’s “the big thing these days”.

Madison said that she declined the offer, explaining: “The filmmakers offered me, if I wanted, an intimacy coordinator. [But] Mark Eydelshteyn, who plays Ivan, and I decided it would be best to just keep it small.

“My character is a sex worker, and I had seen Sean’s films and know his dedication to authenticity. I was ready for it. As an actress, I approached it as a job.”

Despite Madison speaking positively about her experience, many have felt that her comments about intimacy coordinators struck the wrong tone.

One person said: “Can we stop acting like having intimacy coordinators makes you a worse actor? Why did everyone suddenly start bragging about not ‘needing’ one like it somehow relates to their talent or commitment? intimacy coordinators are very much necessary stop this madness”.

A second viewer noted: “Not taking that extra security isn’t cool, it’s regressive. I’m actually surprised there isn’t a mandatory intimacy coordinator clause in all movie insurance policies.”

A third person added: “I feel like an intimacy coordinator should be required on set instead of their inclusion being left up to the director/actor/actress.”

open image in gallery Mark Eydelshteyn, left, and Mikey Madison in a scene from ‘Anora’ ( Universal )

Others though did jump to her defence, highlighting that Madison had said that it was her decision not to have to coordinator on set.

One defender wrote: “Why are people acting like Mikey is disrespectful for explaining her reasoning for not having an intimacy coordinator to Pamela Anderson? She’s literally the one who asked her the question. Would you have rather she just lied?”

A second added: “It’s ironic how Mikey Madison is taking ownership of her body & her consent & making the best decision for HER and her co-star (I’m sure they talked it over) and you have people telling her HOW SHE should be doing things and them imposing THEIR opinion on her consent/ownership.”

Another person said: “‘She said it was a very positive experience, how is there discourse? Like, it’s already solved. She’s safe. Unharmed. No one was hurt and it affects no one else. She’s also only talking about her own self, not speaking for anyone else.”

open image in gallery Mikey Madison in Anora ( AP )

A debate has existed around intimacy coordinators in Hollywood for a number of years now, with stars like Ewan McGregor and Emma Thompson calling them “absolutely essential”, whereas Michael Douglas and Jennifer Aniston have expressed doubt.