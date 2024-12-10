Golden Globe nominations 2025: The full list of movies and TV shows
All the movies, TV shows and actors in contention for trophies
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The Golden Globes 2025 nominations have been announced in Hollywood.
On Monday (9 December), the latest round of nominees considered the best films and TV shows of the year were named by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut during a live broadcast from Los Angeles.
Films in contention for trophies at the forthcoming ceremony include hit musical Wicked, Sean Baker’s Palme d’or-winning Anora and Brady Corbet’s epic drama The Brutalist, which was hailed a “masterpice” after its festival premiere. The latter received seven nominations.
Edward Berger’s Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci, has also received several nominations, as has Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, which stars nominees Timothée Chalamet and Edward Norton. But it was Netflix’s divisive musical drama Emilia Pérez that led the pack, with eight nominations.
One of this year’s best nominations arrived in the Best Director category, with Payal Kapadia earning a nod for acclaimed Indian film All We Imagine as Light.
Kapadia was nominated alongside Baker, Corbet and Berger as well as Coralie Fargeat (The Substance) and Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez). However, Wicked director Jon M Chu, hotly tipped for a nod, was snubbed.
Meanwhile, in the TV categories, The Penguin, Baby Reindeer, Slow Horses and Shogun have all received recognition – but The Bear was the most nominated series, garnering five.
The full list of films and TV shows nominated for Golden Globes are listed below.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Nickel Boys
September 5
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Kate Winslet, Lee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Zendaya, Challengers
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabrielle LaBelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Flow
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
All We Imagine as Light – India
Emilia Pérez – France
The Girl With the Needle – Denmark
I’m Still Here – Brazil
The Seed of the Sacred Fig – Germany
Vermiglio – Italy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture
Denzel Washington,Gladiator II
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Yura Borisov, Anora
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Best Director – Motion Picture
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Edward Berger, Conclave
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
The Brutalist
Challengers
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
The Wild Robot
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
The Last Showgirl – “Beautiful That Way”
Challengers – “Compress/Repress”
Emilia Pérez – “El Mal”
Better Man – “Forbidden Road”
The Wild Robot – “Kiss the Sky”
Emilia Pérez – “Mi Camino”
Best Television Series – Drama
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Mr and Mrs Smith
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Donald Glover, Mr and Mrs Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Hacks
Abbott Elementary
Nobody Wants This
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Jean Smart, Hacks
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Supporting Actress, Television
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Best Supporting Actor, Television
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Máquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Kate Winslet, The Regime
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs the Swans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television
Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die
Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler, Love You
Ali Wong, Single Lady
Ramy Youssef, More Feelings
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator 2
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments