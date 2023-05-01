Mila Kunis lets slip casting update about the MCU’s Fantastic Four adaptation

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mila Kunis has let slip an update about the forthcoming film adaptation of Marvel’s Fantastic Four.

While the crime-fighting quartet have been brought to screen several times before – including in the 2004 adaptation starring Chris Evans, Ionn Gruffudd, Jessica Alba and Michael Chiklis – Fantastic Four will represent the first time all four characters will join the interlinking Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Currently, none of the core cast have been announced by Marvel Studios.

In an interview with James Corden earlier this week, Kunis shut down rumours that she had been tapped up to play Sue Storm in the new superhero film.

The rumour supposedly began when she was pictured meeting Fastastic 4 director Matt Shakman out in town.

“Apparently, if you go to lunch with somebody that is also in the industry, you then start working together, according to the internet,” she said.

Kunis did, however, let slip that the main roles had already been cast, and that she knew who the actors were – though she refused to name names.

“I don’t want to get in trouble with The Mouse,” she said, referring to Disney. “So none of you will find out.”

Among the names commonly cited as contenders to play the Fantastic Four are Jodie Comer, Penn Badgeley, and (in what seems like a far shot) Adam Driver.

John Krasinski appeared as Reed Richards in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, but may not reprise his role in ‘Fantastic Four' (Marvel Studios)

For years, US Office star John Krasinski was frequently suggested by fans as an ideal contender to play Reed Richards (aka Mr Fantastic), with Emily Blunt proposed as Sue Storm.

Krasinski did in fact pay an alternate universe version of Mr Fantastic in the MCU, in the 2021 film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

However, his version of Mr Fantastic was killed off, and Marvel have subsequently said that Krasinski will not necessarily play the character within the main MCU timeline.