The real reason James Corden is leaving The Late Late Show

On Friday morning (28 April), James Corden hosted the final episode of the his popular US talk show The Late Late Show.

The former Gavin & Stacey star announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down from the role in 2023.

In a new interview with The Times, Corden explained the reason for the decision, which he said was made in order to spend more time with his wife, Julia, and his three children.

“I have so many really beautiful memories of my childhood,” he said.

“Usually our holidays would be in a caravan, surrounded by concrete. But one summer we drove down to France in a camper van, listening to Paul Simon’s Graceland, and everything about that summer is so big in my head. That was why I quit The Late Late Show in the end.”

After Corden and his family had to cancel last year’s summer holiday due to scheduling clashes with his work, he made the decision to leave the long-running TV series.

“When I told [11-year-old son] Max [about cancelling the holiday], he looked so sad, and I had this sudden revelation of the maths: we’ve only got six more summers with the kids, before they start wanting to go off with their mates. Six if we’re lucky.

“I knew I just couldn’t do that again. So that’s why I quit,” he added.

Crossing the Atlantic: James Corden as the host of the late-night US talk show ‘The Late Late Show’ (CBS)

Corden was recently embroiled in a controversy after restauranteur Keith McNally wrote on Instagram that TheLate Late Show host was banned from his restaurant Balthazar for allegedly being rude to staff.

McNally later wrote that the ban had been rescinded after Corden phoned him and apologised.

However, Corden subsequently claimed that he “hadn’t done anything wrong, on any level”.