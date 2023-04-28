Best moments from James Corden’s Late Late Show finale

James Corden signed off from his US late-night talk show after eight years with the help of superstars Harry Styles, Will Ferrell and Tom Cruise.

The British presenter’s final farewell combined comedy with a number of heartfelt messages to viewers and his crew.

In one of his final monologues, he urged Americans not to give in to people who are “trying to stoke differences” across the nation and urged them to “remember what America signifies to the rest of the world”.

During the show, Ferrell and Styles were also seen smashing up his iconic desk.

