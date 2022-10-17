Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

James Corden branded ‘tiny cretin of a man’ and banned from NYC restaurant over alleged treatment of staff

Restaurant owner says Corden has been ‘the most abusive customer’

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Monday 17 October 2022 21:26
Comments
(Getty Images for BFI)

James Corden has been branded a “tiny cretin of a man” and banned from New York City restaurant Balthazar over his alleged treatment of the staff.

Keith McNally, a New York City restaurateur and owner of the restaurant, shared his decision on Instagram on Monday, where he shared a photo of the comedian and wrote: “James Corden is a hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.

“I don’t often 86 a customer, [but] today I 86’d Corden. It did not make me laugh.”

McNally then went on to share “two examples of the funny man’s treatment of my staff,” with the restaurant owner claiming that Corden also behaved similarly at his former restaurant, Cafe Luxembourg, a few years back.

In the first example, which McNally said took place in June, the comedian reportedly ate his main course before pointing out a hair to Balthazar’s manager. According to McNally’s post, which references a manager’s report, despite the manager responding “very apologetically,” Corden allegedly threatened to leave a negative review if his drinks were not comped by the restaurant.

Recommended

In the second example, which McNally said was also taken from a manager’s report, it noted that Corden was reportedly present at the restaurant again on 9 October for brunch with his wife. According to the manager’s report, Corden became upset with staff over his wife’s order of an egg yolk omelette with gruyere cheese and salad, as he allegedly claimed there was “a little bit of egg white mixed with the egg yolk”.

According to McNally’s post, the comedian notified his waiter, at which point the dish was remade. However, the restaurant owner said the omelette was then accidentally served with home fries instead of a salad, which allegedly prompted Corden to begin “yelling like crazy”.

“That’s when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: ‘You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!’” McNally wrote on Instagram.

McNally said the floor manager was then notified, at which point he “returned the dish, and after that, everything was fine”. “He gave them promo Champagne glasses to smooth things out,” he added.

Recommended

However, according to the manager’s report, Corden allegedly continued to be “nasty to the server,” who was reportedly “very shaken” by the experience.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Corden regarding the allegations and McNally for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in