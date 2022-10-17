Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

James Corden has been branded a “tiny cretin of a man” and banned from New York City restaurant Balthazar over his alleged treatment of the staff.

Keith McNally, a New York City restaurateur and owner of the restaurant, shared his decision on Instagram on Monday, where he shared a photo of the comedian and wrote: “James Corden is a hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.

“I don’t often 86 a customer, [but] today I 86’d Corden. It did not make me laugh.”

McNally then went on to share “two examples of the funny man’s treatment of my staff,” with the restaurant owner claiming that Corden also behaved similarly at his former restaurant, Cafe Luxembourg, a few years back.

In the first example, which McNally said took place in June, the comedian reportedly ate his main course before pointing out a hair to Balthazar’s manager. According to McNally’s post, which references a manager’s report, despite the manager responding “very apologetically,” Corden allegedly threatened to leave a negative review if his drinks were not comped by the restaurant.

In the second example, which McNally said was also taken from a manager’s report, it noted that Corden was reportedly present at the restaurant again on 9 October for brunch with his wife. According to the manager’s report, Corden became upset with staff over his wife’s order of an egg yolk omelette with gruyere cheese and salad, as he allegedly claimed there was “a little bit of egg white mixed with the egg yolk”.

According to McNally’s post, the comedian notified his waiter, at which point the dish was remade. However, the restaurant owner said the omelette was then accidentally served with home fries instead of a salad, which allegedly prompted Corden to begin “yelling like crazy”.

“That’s when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: ‘You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!’” McNally wrote on Instagram.

McNally said the floor manager was then notified, at which point he “returned the dish, and after that, everything was fine”. “He gave them promo Champagne glasses to smooth things out,” he added.

However, according to the manager’s report, Corden allegedly continued to be “nasty to the server,” who was reportedly “very shaken” by the experience.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Corden regarding the allegations and McNally for comment.