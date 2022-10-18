Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apparently, James Corden – who had been banned from a New York restaurant, Balthazar, for allegedly treating staff “poorly” – has “apologised profusely” and has had his ban overturned. But let’s pause for a moment, before we lay the matter completely to rest.

Yes, the restaurant’s owner may have since said he’s “forgiven” the TV star and chat show host; saying he “believes in second chances”, but it’s worth looking at what actually happened, and what we might learn about Corden (and others like him) from the way he behaved.

Manhattan restaurant owner Keith McNally’s original complaint was that Corden had been “the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago”.

He wrote on Instagram that in June, the actor had been “extremely nasty” to one of the managers. In another incident, he said Corden had yelled “like crazy” at a server because they had accidentally delivered an egg yolk omelette to his wife with some egg white still in it. Corden also allegedly threatened to leave “nasty” reviews of the restaurant online.

It’s all well and good – and correct – that Corden has now apologised. We also can’t discount the possible reasons for his less-than-savoury behaviour: perhaps he had a bad day; perhaps he heard some bad news preceding these individual incidents and wasn’t feeling himself. Perhaps he went home afterwards and kicked himself for the way he acted; spent a sleepless night ruminating and regretful and pledging to always #BeKind. Or perhaps – and here’s a counter view – we shouldn’t let Corden off too lightly.

It seems to me that after multiple allegations of being rude or “abusive” to serving staff, Corden would do well to remember The Waiter Rule. It is a simple philosophy, an adage (and if you Google it, you’ll find it attributed to numerous sources ranging from the author Dave Barry, to Raytheon CEO William H Swanson). It’s simple, but it’s important. To me, and to my colleagues who have also taken against basic rudeness, it is a rule of thumb; a way of life.

It goes like this: we should pay close attention to the way people treat those who serve them – cleaners, waiters, porters, receptionists, delivery drivers. It tells you an awful lot about what kind of person they are.

And don’t just take my word for it – I spoke to a clinical psychologist, who wished to remain anonymous, about what we can learn from those who behave badly to those they may judge as their “inferiors”.

“It’s reflective of a culture that sees people as commodities and the self as central,” she said. “A dehumanisation takes place that aids a sense of superiority and power. The invisibility of others who work in the service industry may indicate a person who has had so much provided for them that they don’t ‘see’ what work goes into accommodating them.

“It’s no different to them that it’s a person, a human being – they see them in the same way that they might see an air conditioning unit and expect it to work effectively to keep them cool. This likely has a significant impact on the ability to empathise or build connections outside of self-serving, transactional relationships.

“If you don’t serve your ‘purpose’, you become worthless or invisible – and are treated as such.”

As Swanson once said, you should watch out for people who have a “situational value system”. He said we should all pay attention to those who can “turn the charm on and off depending on the status of the person they are interacting with”. This, according to psychologists, can prove telling – because our value systems are often revealed through our behaviour, and influence what kind of choices we make.

So, when it comes to getting the true measure of a person like James Corden, we would do well to wait and see if this kind of outburst happens again, and to ask vital questions of him – and, indeed, ourselves – if it does.