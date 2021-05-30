Miles Teller says he was ‘jumped by two guys in a bathroom’ during Hawaii holiday

Miles Teller has claimed that he was attacked by two men he had “never met before in my life” while on holiday in Hawaii.

On Friday (28 May), TMZ reported that the Whiplash star was assaulted while dining with his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller at a restaurant on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

Sources told the publication Teller was punched in the face while using the bathroom by a wedding planner who claimed that the actor owed him $60,000 (£42,000) in unpaid fees from his 2019 ceremony on the island.

However, Sperry Teller has denied these claims, writing in a since-deleted Instagram Story that TMZ’s reporting on the cause of the attack was “completely false”.

“The story reported about Miles being punched in the face by @TMZ over ‘money’ is completely false,” she wrote.

“Miles was jumped by 2 men we have never met after they trapped him in a bathroom. It seems these same men have done this to many people and we appreciate your support Maui. This is now a criminal investigation.”

Sperry Teller’s post was reshared by Teller’s Divergent co-star Shailene Woodley, who is also staying in Maui with the couple and her boyfriend Aaron Rodgers.

Teller additionally commented on the story on Saturday (29 May), writing in response to sports commentator Pat McAfee that he had been “jumped by two guys in a bathroom” who he had “never met before in my life”.

A Maui Police Department spokesperson confirmed to People that the incident was under investigation.