Millie Bobby Brown will receive a paycheck of $10m (£8.4m) to reprise her starring role in Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2, it has been reported.

Brown first played the role of Enola Holmes in 2020, when the original film topped the charts on the streaming platform.

Its sequel was recently confirmed to be released on Netflix later this year, and will see Brown’s protagonist – the younger sister of Sherlock (played by Henry Cavill) – take on her first case as a detective.

In the new film, Enola will seek to unravel the mystery of a missing girl, with the help of her friends and famous brother.

According to a recent report fromVariety, the Stranger Things star will earn a significantly large salary for her part in the sequel.

The 18-year-old Brown is thought to be making history for receiving the highest upfront salary for an actor under the age of 20.

Sherlock (Henry Cavill), Mycroft (Sam Claflin), and Enola (Millie Bobby Brown) form the dysfunctional Holmes clan of Nancy Springer’s books (Alex Bailey/Legendary)

Elsewhere in the publication’s report, it was claimed that Tom Cruise can expect to earn $100m (£83.7m) or more from Top Gun: Maverick, through a combination of ticket sales, his salary and his eventual cut of home entertainment rentals and streaming revenue.

It was also noted that the stars of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, will be paid the equal salary of $12.5m (£10.m).